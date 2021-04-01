Palm Beach County School District hosting vaccine clinic for eligible employees

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — For the next three days, Palm Beach County School District employees who meet state requirements will have the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district is partnering with the state to distribute the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

There will be four sites on Thursday and Friday and two on Saturday, with no appointment required.

Those eligible include school employees who are 40 years old or older, and those any age who are deemed medically vulnerable by their doctor, with the proper form filled out and signed.

On Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2, those interested can go to the following school sites from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. School leaders ask that you do not arrive before 1:30 p.m.

Jeaga Middle School – 3777 N. Jog Rd., West Palm Beach

John I. Leonard High School – 4701 10th Ave. N., Greenacres

Atlantic Community High School – 2455 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach

Lake Shore Middle School - 425 W. Canal St., N., Belle Glade

On Saturday, April 3, the vaccination clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at two school sites including Jeaga Middle School and Atlantic Community High School.

Eligible employees must bring a photo ID and a school ID badge, pay stub or other proof of school employment.

In a letter to employees, Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said, "receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is a personal choice for our employees. While there is no requirement for you to receive the immunization, I want you to be aware of your options regarding the availability of the vaccine, particularly as District work operations continue to shift from remote to an in-person work day. Employees who are permanently assigned to non-school site locations, such as the Fulton-Holland Educational Services Center can anticipate a recall to their District based building as early as May. Your division head will share more information with you regarding a return to in-person work in the coming weeks."