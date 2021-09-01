Palm Beach County School Board to discuss COVID-19 pandemic, impact on education

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on education will take center stage on Wednesday when the Palm Beach County School Board holds a series of public meetings.

Board members are scheduled to review the School District of Palm Beach County's latest COVID-19 protocols for students, employees, and visitors at a workshop that will begin sometime after 2 p.m.

Following that, the school board will have a special meeting to discuss a number of COVID-related items, including voting on an agreement with the Florida Department of Health to open two drive-through COVID-19 rapid testing sites on school district property.

RELATED: Drive-through COVID-19 rapid testing sites could come to Palm Beach County School District

The School District of Palm Beach County has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a warning letter from Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, who's threatening to withhold the salaries of school board members if the district keeps its universal mask mandate in place.

All K-12 Palm Beach County public school students are currently required to wear facial coverings inside school buildings and on school district transportation without the ability to opt out.

The only exceptions are for children with certain medical conditions.

That warning letter was sent to Palm Beach County school leaders on Friday, just before a Leon County judge verbally declared the state cannot ban local school districts from enacting sweeping mask mandates for students.

The critical order from Judge John Cooper of the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, however, has not yet officially been signed into law. Once that happens, it's unclear if the state will continue to pursue sanctions against school officials.

RELATED: State threatens to withhold Palm Beach County School Board member salaries over mask mandate

Speaking in Fort Myers on Wednesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to appeal Cooper's ruling, vehemently arguing that parents should have the final say over whether their children are masked in school.

"That's gonna be appealed, and we'll be successful on that front," DeSantis said.

State education leaders said those universal mask mandates are a direct violation of the newly passed Parents' Bill of Rights, while school districts argued they have the Constitutional authority to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of students by requiring facial coverings.

"At the end of the day, you can't take away parents' rights," DeSantis said. "Parents do have the right under Florida law to make those decisions ultimately, and to opt out of any forced requirements."

WATCH GOVERNOR'S COMMENTS:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks school mask mandates

SPECIAL COVERAGE: State Of Education

According to the latest numbers from the School District of Palm Beach County, there have been 3,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the 2021/22 academic year started on Aug. 10, including 2,985 students and 485 employees.

As of Tuesday, 4,674 students have been told to stay home because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

School Board Member Dr. Debra Robinson on Wednesday will ask Superintendent Michael Burke and school district staffers to "explore any and all options to provide distance learning/simultaneous teaching to mitigate against academic loss while students are quarantined."

Online distance learning that was available to Palm Beach County students last school year is no longer an option after the Florida Department of Education took it away.

If students are forced to stay home because of COVID-19, their make-up work can either be sent to them digitally or it can be picked up at their school's front office.

According to Wednesday's school board agenda, Robinson said board members "should brainstorm potential 'community learning hubs' to allow parents/guardians to work while their students are quarantined."