Palm Beach County may open four COVID-19 vaccination sites for students

Under plan, mobile vaccination units would open at school district properties
Posted at 11:22 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 11:22:59-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — School and health leaders in Palm Beach County want to provide students with easier access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

School board members on Wednesday will vote on a partnership between the School District of Palm Beach County and Health Care District of Palm Beach County to open four mobile vaccination units to inoculate anyone 12 and older starting sometime in June.

According to the proposal, the vaccination sites would be located in the parking lots of the following school district properties:

  • Fulton-Holland Educational Services Center (3300 Forest Hill Boulevard, West Palm Beach)
  • Mary & Robert Pew Center (9482 Mac Arthur Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens)
  • West Tech Educational Center (2625 NW 16th Street, Belle Glade)
  • Safe Schools Institute (1790 Spanish River Boulevard, Boca Raton)

At these sites, medical personnel would administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine "to all individuals over the age of 12," according to the school district.

The goal is "to reach as many students, their family members, and the community at large, with [the Health Care District's] vaccination efforts for COVID-19."

Currently, the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is the only shot approved for those 12 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorities for people 18 and older.

If approved by school board members on Wednesday, the agreement between the School District of Palm Beach County and Health Care District of Palm Beach County would expire on June 30, 2022, but could be extended past that date.

READ PROPOSED AGREEMENT:

