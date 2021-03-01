Open enrollment for Martin County schools start Monday

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Controlled Open Enrollment begins Monday and in the Martin County School District, there are more options for parents to choose from.

Controlled Open Enrollment is for out-of county-residents wishing to enroll their child in a school that has not reached capacity.

Parents of students from any school district in the state that are not subject to a current expulsion or suspension can apply for Controlled Open Enrollment to any public, or charter school, that has not reached capacity in the district. Parents must provide their own transportation for students. Those applications are due March 31.

For the 2021-2022 school year, out-of-county residents may submit a Controlled Open Enrollment application for their child to attend one of the following schools: Hobe Sound Elementary School, SeaWind Elementary School, Indiantown Middle School, Murray Middle School and Stuart Middle School.

That is more schools than normal, due to declining enrollment because of the pandemic.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Ginger Featherstone says, "I think one of the bigger factors would be if I work in Martin County. So on my way to work, I might be dropping my child off. They’re closer to me if I needed to run over to the school or whatever. That would be one of the attractions. Or if there is a program and let’s say I lived right over the county line, it might be something I’m interested in bringing my child to that school."

She adds, "our controlled open enrollment, we’ve only added the number of schools we have this year. Last year we just had Indiantown Middle and Hobe Sound Elementary. So the increase in schools is based on enrollment, which I think is what we’ve read in every paper, on the news, we’ve had a decline in some of the enrollment which students have gone to other alternatives in public education just across the state of Florida. So based on numbers, they may change. The fall we may be at capacity again, but anybody who is accepted to that school, through the controlled open enrollment, they’re going to be allowed to stay at that school until they finish that final grade in that school."

There are also options for people who live in Martin County and want to attend a school outside their boundary.

In-County resident choice is for families of elementary and middle school students living in Martin County who want their child to attend a school other than the one they are assigned to based on their home address. Families must complete an application each year. Initial requests will be processed by the Deputy Superintendent’s office and renewals to continue at the same school will be processed at the school site. Assignments will be based on space available in the school/grade level requested as required by the class size amendment. Students need to be registered at their home-zoned school until choice request decisions are determined.

For high school students, they can apply to signature programs at each District-operated high school. Each student must formally apply in writing to the school and be approved by the instructor and principal. Signature program applications are due April 2, 2021, for Martin County and South Fork high schools, and April 5, 2021, for Jensen Beach High School.

Jensen Beach High School will be an “open choice” for all in-county residents for the 2021-22 School Year. While students who would like to attend JBHS will not be required to participate in a signature program, those wishing to participate in one of these programs must still complete the application process.

Regular employees of the Martin County School District must submit an application annually for their children to attend a school of choice. Initial requests will be processed by the Deputy Superintendent’s office. Renewals to continue at the same school will be processed at the school site. Assignments will be based on space available in the school/grade level requested as required by the class size amendment. Students need to be registered at their home-zoned school until choice request decisions are determined.

For more information or to apply, click here.