Masks may be mandated at Palm Beach County School Board meetings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday will vote to once again require facial coverings at all public school board meetings.

A special meeting is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

According to the school board's agenda, board members will vote to reinstate a facial covering mandate for board meetings. Anyone who isn't wearing a mask will be taken to a separate room or area with the ability to watch the meeting and speak during public comment.

The School District of Palm Beach County currently requires all staff members and visitors to wear facial coverings inside school buildings.

Students are encouraged, but not mandated, to wear masks at school and on school district transportation.