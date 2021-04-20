Martin County schools planning full return to in-person learning next year

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Joining Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties, Martin County school leaders are planning a full return to in-person learning for next school year.

The superintendent and school board are set to discuss the topic of next year and summer school planning at a board meeting that begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the agenda, the superintendent will recommend a full return to in-person learning. The agenda states, "Per the School Board approved calendar, the 21-22 school year is set to begin on August 11, 2021. After a successful year of teaching through the pandemic, we are pleased to recommend an on-time, full return to in-person traditional learning for all MCSD students. It is our intent to welcome all students to in-person traditional learning at District-operated school sites on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. No decision about the wearing of masks has been made."

The superintendent then refers to a letter from Florida's Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran last week that requests school districts make face masks voluntary. Board members are expected to discuss that today as well.

Out of 18,400 students enrolled in Martin County Schools, about 3,000 of them are currently doing distance learning, according to a district dashboard on enrollment.

You can see the board meeting agenda here.