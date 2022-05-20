Martin County School District finishes investigation into racist photo taken outside middle school

PALM CITY, Fla. — Martin County school leaders said Thursday the investigation into the racist photo taken outside Hidden Oaks Middle School is over. But it is still leaving many questions.

Superintendent Dr. John D. Millay released a statement Thursday evening saying the incident is being addressed, adding "we are deeply aware of the hurt and pain this photograph has caused our community, especially our Black American residents and students. As we have said previously, this incident is in complete opposition to our values and the ideals that we instill in our students."

At Tuesday's school board meeting, parents and school board members spoke out about the racist image and the hurt it caused.

"I'm concerned about the post, but I'm concerned about what’s going on behind the post that these kids were so brazen to display that. What is going on in the school," said Marwin Porter, a Martin County parent.

The district has not identified the students involved in the incident or released information on what discipline was imposed, saying state and federal law prohibits disclosing student education records.

The district also said it is confirmed that "no school personnel was involved in or knowledgeable about the students’ planning, photographing and posting of the picture on social media."

According to the district, counseling is being provided for any Hidden Oaks Middle School student in need.

Read Millay's full statement below: