Loxahatchee school remembers first responders

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Thirteen American flags were on display at Frontier Elementary School in Loxahatchee after 13 service members were killed in a bombing attack in Afghanistan.

Aidan Long, a fifth-grader put the flags in the grass to represent the lives lost.

"To respect the soldiers in Afghanistan," he said.

Long and his classmates are also remembering the lives lost on 9/11.

"People need to show their appreciation. There's not enough kindness in the world so we better start it," said Kira Brady.

Gabriella Rowe is also paying tribute.

"Because of 9/11 so all of the first responders, they sacrificed their lives and we really need to show our appreciation for all of them," Rowe added.

Tania Rogers

Students were also writing notes to first responders in the area.

Tania Rogers

"Thank you for all that you do for us," Aidan read out loud his note. "And I put some smiley faces on it."

Tania Rogers

John Lindgreen also wrote a card. "Thank you Officer Frank for making our school safe. I hope you know how much that means to my family and me."

Even making baskets.

"The baskets are for the first responders to thank them for all that they have done," Brady said. "They have snacks, delicious snacks."

"At Frontier, we believe in teaching our safety patrols about giving back, community service, patriotism and just recognizing others that do things for us within the community, our country," Sherrie Dulany with Frontier Elementary School said.

Remembering those who lost their lives and thanking the heroes they see every day.

Tania Rogers

"So we recognize the Palm Beach County Fire Station 22 and 26," Dulany said. "The PBSO officers who are out here and we are also this year adding the Westlake emergency room employees because that is our hometown. ER and nurse Andrea and Officer Frank."

