Jupiter Christian School investigating after allegation of inappropriate conduct by staff member

Non-teaching staff member placed on off-campus administrative leave
Courtesy of Jupiter Christian School website
Posted at 10:44 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 22:48:57-04

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Christian School is investigating a complaint of alleged inappropriate conduct by a non-teaching staff member.

The complaint was received by the school administration on Thursday, according to school president Seth Cohen.

"As President, my first obligation is to ensure the safety of all students. This is my top priority," said Cohen in a message sent out to the school community. "You can be sure that we take this and all such allegations seriously. We are following all mandatory reporting protocols in connection with these allegations and the proper authorities have been notified. No further details can be shared at this time due to the nature of the ongoing investigation."

Cohen said the staff member has been placed on off-campus administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

No more information was immediately available.

