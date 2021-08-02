How to help your children mentally prepare for returning to school

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — With about a week to go before school starts for Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast students -- and with COVID-19 cases on the rise -- parents and children have mixed emotions about returning to the classroom.

"I do not want to witness my son being as sick as my daughter," said Delray Beach mother Tara Smith. "Her headache was so bad. She could not stop crying. No mom on this planet wants to see their adorable eight-year-old daughter screaming to high heaven because she’s in pain."

Smith said she believes her daughter caught COVID-19 while at school and wearing a mask.

"Nobody in the family had it. She wasn’t around any friends, anybody outside our little group. We didn’t let her go anywhere. The only place she was was school and home. Where else would she get it?" Smith said.

Now Smith is worried about what the new school year will bring.

"I think you are playing Russian roulette when you are letting all these kids in the school who are unvaccinated without a mask," Smith said.

School districts in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties are all planning full returns to in-classroom instruction with optional masks for students, staff members, and visitors inside school buildings and on district transportation.

The divide over facial coverings is just one issue child psychiatrist Dr. Samantha Saltz said kids may deal with as they head back to the classroom.

"I already see children having higher levels of anxiety about going back to school," Saltz said. "There’s significant concerns about loneliness. They’ve been away for a while. They are concerned about how they are going to reintegrate with the other children socially, who they are going to fit in with, what kind of groups they are going to be a part of."

Saltz said that when it comes to masks, talk to your kids about how to handle questions from their classmates.

"Just kind of saying, this is what my parents told me to do and that’s what I'm going to do," Saltz said. "Everyone has a difference of opinion and I'm going to respect yours and I kind of expect you to respect mine."

And as parents, model the behavior you want them to show others.

"We want to be not emotional about all the decisions that we’re making and just be rational," Saltz said. "Understand that if you are setting an example for your child not to accept somebody else, then you are also telling them that it’s OK for other people not to accept them."

Saltz advised parents to look for physical signs that your kids are anxious, like stomach aches and headaches.

"I think the emotional health is just as important," Smith said. "I have no problem with my kids in school, but put a mask on."

Smith said her son will be in a mask at school and hopes for a safe and healthy school year.