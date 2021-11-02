How school districts will be involved in COVID-19 vaccine distribution for children ages 5 to 11

What role will our local school districts play in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11?

Just like we saw mobile vaccine clinics set up in school parking lots offering the Pfizer vaccine for older students, we'll see a similar effort for the younger age group.

Most of those arrangements are still in the planning stages, as our local health care agencies don't have the vaccine in hand just yet.

The School District of Palm Beach County confirmed it will work with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County to set up mobile vaccination units at schools once again.

The Health Care District said distribution details across the board will be announced once the vaccine is in hand and plans are finalized.

The Martin County School District said the Florida Community Health Center has reached out to them about using school parking lots for vaccine distribution. No timeline has been set, but the school board would need to approve the plan.

St. Lucie Public Schools said it is working with the Florida Community Health Center as well to host on-site vaccination clinics and expects to have more information for parents in the next few days.

The School District of Indian River County currently does not have plans for vaccine availability on campus.

WPTV is waiting to hear back from the Okeechobee County School District.

The vaccine is completely voluntary and these options are designed to make it easier for families to have access to the vaccine for their younger children.

Vaccine availability for the 5-to-11 age group is one of several benchmarks the School District of Palm Beach County wants to meet before removing its universal mask mandate.

School Board Vice Chair Karen Brill wants to discuss the status of that mandate at Wednesday evening's school board meeting.