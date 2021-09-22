Florida students exposed to COVID-19 won't have to quarantine if asymptomatic, new emergency order says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida students who are exposed to COVID-19 won't have to quarantine from school if they're not showing symptoms of the virus, according to a new emergency rule issued by the state's surgeon general on Wednesday.

The directive from Dr. Joseph Ladapo -- whose appointment was announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday -- will likely prevent thousands of students statewide from having to stay home from school after being exposed to the coronavirus.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: State Of Education

Under the emergency rule, if a student is exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 but is asymptomatic, their parent or guardian can decide "how their child receives education."

Students will be allowed to attend school, school-sponsored activities, or be on school property without restrictions "so long as the student remains asymptomatic."

If a parent or guardian desires, the student may quarantine at home for no more than seven days "from the date of last direct contact" with the infected person.

If, however, the student becomes symptomatic or tests positive for COVID-19, they can't attend school, school-sponsored activities, or be on school property until one of the following conditions is met:

The student receives a negative diagnostic COVID-19 test and is asymptomatic

10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or positive test result, the student has had no fever for 24 hours, and the student's other symptoms are improving

The student receives written permission to return to school "from a medical doctor licensed under chapter 458, an osteopathic physician licensed under chapter 459, or an advanced registered nurse practitioner licensed under chapter 464."

A spokesperson for St. Lucie Public Schools said the district will follow the new emergency rule.

The Martin County School District released the following statement to WPTV:

"We are still in the process of gathering details about this from our local DOH. We will comply with all legal requirements as has been the case throughout the pandemic."

School districts in Palm Beach, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties have not yet responded to WPTV's request for a comment on the new order.

RELATED: 30 days into school year, area superintendents talk biggest challenges of COVID-19 pandemic

Ladapo's directive issued Wednesday also reiterates that local school districts may issue facial covering requirements for students. However, "the school must allow for a parent or legal guardian of the student to opt the student out of wearing a face covering or mask at the parent or legal guardian's sole discretion."

At least a dozen school districts throughout the state -- including Palm Beach and Indian River counties -- have violated that provision by making masks mandatory without the ability for children to opt out.

DeSantis, Ladapo, and Florida Educator Commissioner Richard Corcoran will hold a news conference about the new emergency rule on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in Kissimmee.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.