Do your kids dream of going to outer space?

Posted at 7:07 PM, Feb 18, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Elementary school children across the country will have the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The Florida-based organization, Space Kids Global, launched a new essay contest this week. It's open to any child between the ages of 8 and 12.

The organization is looking for children taking part in the contest to be creative and write what they think about space.

WPTV spoke to the organization's founder to learn more about this contest and why they say the subject of space is so important for young children.

"When I heard the quote, 'if you don't have kids hooked by 6 or 7 you're going to lose them' something kind of clicked," said Sharon Hagle, founder of SpaceKids Global. "And, I think it's important we reach these kids at an early age because they're going to be future space travelers. They're going to be living on different planets."

The deadline to submit an essay is March 14. In May, two winners will be announced. The children selected will win a Zero-G Experience, in which they will be able to experience the effects of weightlessness. There are several Zero-G flight locations in Florida, including Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

For more information, click here.

