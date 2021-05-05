Community wants Palm Beach County schools to focus on mental health, wellness

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School Board will hold a workshop Wednesday afternoon to discuss its strategic plan for the next five years.

The district solicited feedback from community members to find out what priorities they want to see front and center.

Mental health and social-emotional wellness came in as the top priority for those who participated.

The district says almost 29,000 people responded to the survey with more than half of them being parents.

Mental health ranked as the number one priority for students, staff, and parents who participated. Rounding out the top five topics include school safety, educational equity for all students, accelerating student learning due to COVID-19 and anti-bullying.

District leaders will use these responses as they move forward in developing a plan for the next five years.

Wednesday's workshop will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a closed-door meeting.

The board is set for another update in three weeks, and its next workshop on the strategic plan in June.

To read more about the survey and the strategic plan process, you can review the presentation here.