As state universities plan to return to 'pre-COVID operations,' Florida State University eliminates mask requirement indoors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University will no longer require face masks to be worn indoors.

Outgoing FSU President John Thrasher said in a message to faculty, staff and students Friday that the university will instead continue to recommend the use of facial coverings while indoors, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

"This represents a shift from the previous face-covering requirement and reflects our substantial efforts to vaccinate the university community, along with a low number of COVID-19 cases on campus," Thrasher said.

The change in policy comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order canceling all county and municipal coronavirus restrictions.

It also follows Wednesday's announcement by the State University System of Florida that all public universities "expect to increase classroom occupancy to pre-COVID capacity by the 2021-22 academic year and return to pre-COVID operations."

"Further, we anticipate returning to full in-person participation in athletic and social activities on our campuses, including fan participation in stadiums and arenas," Syd Kitson, chairman of the Florida Board of Governors, and Marshall M. Criser III, chancellor of the State University System of Florida, said in the joint statement.