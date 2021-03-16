Menu

Riviera Beach COVID-19 vaccination event opens appointments Tuesday

WFTS
Posted at 7:51 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 07:51:07-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Another opportunity to book a COVID-19 vaccine starts Tuesday. The City of Riviera Beach is partnering with the state for a three-day vaccination event at the Wells Recreation Center.

The appointment booking opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the appointments on Thursday through Saturday, March 18-20. To schedule an appointment, call 877-574-8437. No walk-ins will be accepted.

The state will administer 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine, so you will need to return in 28 days for your second dose.

The opportunity is available to those who meet the state eligibility requirements.

Those include:
-long term care facility residents and staff
-people 60 years old and older
-health care personnel with direct patient contact
-K-12 school employees, sworn law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 years old and older
-people deemed medically vulnerable by doctors, with the Florida Health Department form filled out

While this is just a three-day event, some county commissioners have been pushing for a permanent vaccination site to be set up in the eastern part of the county, such as Wells Recreation Center.

