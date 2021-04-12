Watch

Publix to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments only in select counties on Monday

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 6:13 AM, Apr 12, 2021
Publix will be making appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, but only in select counties this Monday.

Last week, Publix announced that it will no longer book appointments on Mondays for the COVID-19 vaccine.

With appointments still available, Publix says they made the decision to open the online reservation system at 7 a.m. for the Moderna vaccine.

Appointments are available for Tuesday through Friday in select counties, except Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach and Seminole counties.

To book a COVID-19 appointment at Publix, click here.

