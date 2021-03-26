Publix opens vaccine scheduling to Floridians 40 and older

When the Publix online vaccine portal opens at 7 a.m., Floridians 40 years old and older will be able to schedule appointments.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced those 40 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, March 29.

Because appointments booked today will be scheduled for next week, Publix is allowing that age group to now get in line.

Appointments booked today will be for the Moderna vaccine, and will be scheduled for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

According to the Publix website, appointments will not be available at Martin and St. Lucie County Publix pharmacies during Friday's scheduling opportunity.

