Publix opens vaccine appointments to Florida residents 18 and older

Publix is opening its vaccine scheduling opportunity to any Florida residents 18 years old and older.

The appointments booked today will be scheduled for the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, April 6.

The booking portal opens at 7 a.m. Click here to enter the portal.

Florida officially lowers the eligibility age on Monday, April 5, to anyone 18 and older for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, or 16 years old for the Pfizer vaccine.

If you do not get through to the system Friday, your next opportunity to book an appointment with Publix will be Monday morning.

Publix is not the only source of vaccine appointments, but it is one of the largest in the area.

