Menu

Watch

Rebound

Actions

New program helping transgender community thrive in Palm Beach County

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Josh Navarro
Transgender Day of Visibility
Posted at 2:21 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 14:21:53-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Compass Center in Lake Worth Beach and Jewish Women's Foundation have collaborated to create the Transgender Economic Empowerment Program.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida

The program provides career assistance, resume building, interview skills assessments and new clothes.

Wednesday is Transgender Day of Visibility, a day that recognizes the strength and courage required for members of the trans community to prosper amid cultural, legal and economic challenges.

The new program also provides LGBTQ competency training with South Florida businesses and agencies.

Reporter Josh Navarro is working on this story and will more details on NewsChannel 5 at 6.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Florida Resources and Information
We're Open South Florida COVID-19 Vaccine Information Tax Tips: Your Questions Answered Florida's Reemployment Assistance Program Reemployment Assistance Claim Workflow CareerSource Palm Beach County CareerSource Research Coast