New program helping transgender community thrive in Palm Beach County

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Compass Center in Lake Worth Beach and Jewish Women's Foundation have collaborated to create the Transgender Economic Empowerment Program.

The program provides career assistance, resume building, interview skills assessments and new clothes.

Wednesday is Transgender Day of Visibility, a day that recognizes the strength and courage required for members of the trans community to prosper amid cultural, legal and economic challenges.

The new program also provides LGBTQ competency training with South Florida businesses and agencies.

