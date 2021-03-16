New ad asks Floridians to support local restaurants

In the past year, you may have had more take out than ever before. For a while, it was the only way to support local restaurants. Now, a statewide group is encouraging you to keep up that support to help your neighbors stay in business.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association has released a new video encouraging Floridians to show their community support for their local restaurants. The video also highlights what restaurants are doing to keep you and their employees safe. You can watch the video here.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization estimates 600,000 Florida restaurant employees were furloughed or laid off, and now more than 10,000 restaurants have closed.

“No industry has been hit harder by COVID-19 than the hospitality industry,” said Carol Dover, the President and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “Florida is open for business, and our restaurants and hotels are eager to safely welcome guests and create those memorable experiences. Restaurants are the centers of our communities, and we hope you will dine in or take out to support your local restaurants, enabling them to stay open and keep their team members employed.”

