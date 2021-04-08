Moving company hiring dozens of employees and donating books to children in need

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Business Development Board of Palm Beach County continues to share new partnerships that will bring thousands of jobs in the pipeline over the next few months.

Most recently, NewDay USA, one of the nation’s leading veteran mortgage lenders, will create 600 positions in downtown West Palm Beach over the next two years starting this fall.

In addition to that, FINFROCK, a precast concrete manufacturer, is also on track to create more than 200 high-wage jobs over the next decade in Palm Beach County.

With more initiatives in the works to attract major financial services companies to South Florida, the region is already seeing a large demand for moving companies as more families choose to re-locate to South Florida.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has big plans to hire 2,000 team members across its 350 locations in April as the busy summer season on the horizon.

Here in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, there are dozens of opportunities at the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK locations including movers, drivers, interns, and office positions.

The company is hosting a hiring blitz as part of its annual ‘Career Move Month’ campaign.

The initiative comes with a career development plan in place to encourage entry level employees to grow within the company and climb the ranks.

“We get it done every time,” said Junior San Martin, a mover with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK in West Palm Beach. “It’s about good customer service. I talk to [customers] and I let them know how the move is going to go, you know, let them relax so they don't have to worry about anything.”

San Martin started working for the company last February and quickly gained top-rated reviews.

“99 percent of his customers said that they would recommend TWO MEN AND A TRUCK based upon his work,” SAID Joel Dowley, owner of TWO MEN AND A TRUCK in West Palm Beach.

“It’s all about having a good attitude and good customer service to make sure that customers are always happy,” San Martin added.

The moving company sees the highest demand between May and September.

“We do more moves in the summertime,” Dowley said. “We’re wanting to make sure that we have adequate crews so we can have to have them in and trained.”

In addition to the company’s plan to hire thousands of people across the county, there is also an initiative to bolster education.

For every new hire in the month of April, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK will donate five books to educators serving children in need through the non-profit, First Book.

The month of April officially kicks off our 2021 Career Move Month, and we're looking for people to join our team!



Click the link to learn how you can get started with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK today! https://t.co/DsDtc3B3Pf pic.twitter.com/oG8K9lnoQH — TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® (@TwoMenAndATruck) April 1, 2021

“It's more than just carrying their sofa, sometimes our customers are going through tough times,” said Dowley. “We need to be sympathetic, we need to be empathetic and understand what they're going through first.”

Overall, the company plans to donate 5,000 books to deserving organizations nationwide.

“It’s also just the ability to care,” Dowley said. “We talk about being move heroes.”

Customers satisfaction is the driving component behind the company’s motto as ‘Movers who care’.

"Through Career Move Month, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK promotes opportunities to potential hires and encourages them to join a company focused as heavily on the satisfaction of its customers as it is on its team members' success," said Sara Bennett, the brand's chief talent officer. "We don't just offer employees a job. We pride ourselves on providing a supportive environment for our employees, one where everyone can experience camaraderie, help people move forward in their own lives and grow their careers .”

This year, we’ve teamed up with the organization @FirstBook to make a difference during our annual Career Move Month. Twenty-five franchises have signed up to donate 100 books each and deliver them to deserving organizations in their communities. pic.twitter.com/3kDnO9bU05 — TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® (@TwoMenAndATruck) April 6, 2021

As the brand continues to weave together providing opportunity, giving back to the community, and investing in diversity and inclusion at a local level, for April's Career Move Month, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK locations across the country will donate copies of the children's book "When Grandma Gives You a Lemon Tree" for every employee hired in April.

"First Book believes education is the best path out of poverty for kids in need and providing meaningful books is one step to support these kids," said Bennett. "'When Grandma Gives You a Lemon Tree' illustrates many important life lessons, including using creativity, patience and hard work to turn an unwanted gift into a blessing for many. This message aligns beautifully with our company's core purpose, to move people forward."

Bennett has pledged her desire to promote from within and providing employees with a career path because she also started in an entry level position and worked her way up.

Randy Shacka , the brand's president, began his career as an intern.

Overall, the brand's commitment to promoting from within has led to 75% of TWO MEN AND A TRUCK location managers coming from frontline positions and one third of the brand's franchisees having started out on the frontline.

During the worst of the pandemic, after being deemed as essential workers, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK teams did not go on furlough and were able to continue delivering service and earning pay checks. In fact, last summer saw a boom in moving jobs, and the brand's multiple streams of revenue from additional services including junk removal and storage, provide franchisees plenty of ways to keep employees clocked in.

"A big factor in our brand's continued success and consistent growth is our commitment to developing staff at all levels, giving them the tools to succeed and develop a career within our brand," said Bennett. "We're eager to add thousands of talented new employees to our team, and I can't wait to hear the success stories of people hired during this year's Career Move Month."

She's not the only member of the brand's leadership team who rose up through the ranks. Randy Shacka , the brand's president, began his career as an intern.

Overall, the brand's commitment to promoting from within has led to 75% of TWO MEN AND A TRUCK location managers coming from frontline positions and one third of the brand's franchisees having started out on the frontline.

During the worst of the pandemic, after being deemed as essential workers, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK teams did not go on furlough and were able to continue delivering service and earning pay checks. In fact, last summer saw a boom in moving jobs, and the brand's multiple streams of revenue from additional services including junk removal and storage, provide franchisees plenty of ways to keep employees clocked in.

"A big factor in our brand's continued success and consistent growth is our commitment to developing staff at all levels, giving them the tools to succeed and develop a career within our brand," said Bennett. "We're eager to add thousands of talented new employees to our team, and I can't wait to hear the success stories of people hired during this year's Career Move Month.”

Positions range from entry level to management and are created daily due to the rapid growth through the South Florida region and the increasing need for movers to assist with re-location projects.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK leaders say the possibilities for career development and movement within the system are plentiful throughout all 44 U.S. states, Canada, The UK, and Ireland, which the company currently operate within.

For more information about the opportunities available or a link to apply online, click here.

