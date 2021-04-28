Jewish Community Career Services helps job seekers navigate career path

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Job seekers can get a helping hand in their journey to get back to work with help from Jewish Community Career Services.

The program is designed to provide the unemployed and underemployed with the resources necessary to be successful in the workforce, especially as South Florida continues to climb out of the unemployment crisis.

The career services stem from a partnership between the Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County and Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.

Program services for job seekers include one-on-one career coaching, workshops on personal branding, resume writing and interview skills, classes on LinkedIn, and financial literacy.

Career coaches can also assist the community if they need help applying for unemployment benefits and other financial resources.

“It is about the connections in the community,” said Whitney Cherner, director of Jewish Community Career Services. “So here at the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, we're able to leverage the connections with the business community.”

The goal is to foster a network of support through job group meetings and mentorship programs with professionals in the community.

“Over 80 percent of jobs are found through networking,” added Cherner.

Services for participating businesses include personalized staffing support, access to a pre-screened job seeker pool, and retention services.

“There is something out there,” said Kama Reitman, a participant in the program. “It may not be tomorrow, it may not be next week, but it will happen soon.”

Many who are navigating their way through the unemployment crisis have found comfort and encouragement through the program.

“It was very encouraging to know that Whitney from the Jewish Federation has been there. I'm really grateful,” said Reitman.

To register for the free program, send an email to Whitney Cherner at whitney.cherner@alpertjfs.org.

For more information about all community services available throughout the Palm Beaches, visit https://jewishpb.org/.