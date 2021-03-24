Hotels offering $500 bonuses to new hires at job fair

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the South Florida hospitality industry continues to bounce back, a group of six hotels are joining forces to rebuild the workforce.

Hotel property managers near Palm Beach International Airport are teaming up to host a job fair next week in West Palm Beach.

Every position comes with the promise of a $500 bonus for new hires.

“It's been a year since I've been able to hire someone,” said Rebecca Gabriel, general manager of Courtyard by Marriott in West Palm Beach. “It’s almost too good to be true. I’m excited about it.”

The opportunities vary from housekeeping, laundry attendant, maintenance, front desk night audit, and servers.

Managers are boasting the career growth opportunities and full-time benefits for employees.

“A lot of us were forced to furlough or layoff team members during the last 365 days,” Gabriel said. “Now, with a surge of travel to Florida, we are in desperate need of getting people to come back to work for our hotels.”

Candidates with all levels of experience are encouraged to apply.

"I actually started as a laundry attendant folding linen, eight hours a day, five days a week,” said Gabriel. "I got into the industry and I took it to whatever level I could take it to and I've been a general manager now for about 16 years.”

Aimbridge Hospitality, a third-party hotel management company, operates:



Embassy Suites West Palm Beach-Central

Hilton Garden Inn West Palm Beach Airport

Hampton Inn West Palm Beach Airport Central

Courtyard West Palm Beach Airport

Homewood Suites West Palm Beach

Spring Hill Suites West Palm Beach

The job fair will take place on Tuesday, March 30th at Embassy Suites, 1601 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach.

Applicants are welcome to attend during the morning or afternoon session from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All candidates who attend the job fair will be guaranteed an interview.

To learn more about the event or to apply to the open positions, click here.

