Job fair to be held at Hilton Palm Beach Airport on Nov. 10

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A job fair near West Palm Beach next week will feature a variety of employers seeking to fill open positions.

The event will be held on Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport located at 150 Australian Ave.

Some of the employers attending the event include: Action Physical Therapy, Citrus Contracting, Morse Life Health and Military Sealift Command.

Positions will be available in construction, food services, health care and maritime.

The public is welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet with local hiring managers.

