Free webinars aim to help local businesses thrive

Whether you’re looking to start a new business from the ground up or need to re-boot your business strategy, the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency is connecting entrepreneurs with the tools that can fast track their success.

Every Tuesday through May 18th, business owners can participate in the free ‘Business $ense Boot Camp’. The six-week series of webinars comes with a wide variety of helpful information to assist small business owners and start-ups.

Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts about creating a business plan to managing accounting, legal, and insurance matters.

The discussions will also offer advice for marketing strategies and alternative financing options.

The webinars will be held on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. through May 18th.

The webinar series will cover the following topics:

April 13

Session 1 - Business Planning Basics - What Every Start-up Business Should Know

April 20

Session 2 - Business Expert Panel - Legal, Accounting, Insurance & Banking

April 27

Session 3 - MarketingMay 4Session 4 Contracting with Government & Corporations

May 11

Session 5 - Business Funding Alternatives & Credit as an Asset

May 18

Session 6 - Elevator Pitch Competition & Graduation Ceremony

To register for the free or for more information about the program, click here.

