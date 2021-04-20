Watch

Free webinars aim to help local businesses thrive

How To Start A Lucrative Online Bookkeeping Business
Posted at 9:21 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 10:10:56-04

Whether you’re looking to start a new business from the ground up or need to re-boot your business strategy, the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency is connecting entrepreneurs with the tools that can fast track their success.

Every Tuesday through May 18th, business owners can participate in the free ‘Business $ense Boot Camp’. The six-week series of webinars comes with a wide variety of helpful information to assist small business owners and start-ups.

Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts about creating a business plan to managing accounting, legal, and insurance matters.

The discussions will also offer advice for marketing strategies and alternative financing options.

https://twitter.com/LinnieSupall/status/1384475493307662337

The webinars will be held on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. through May 18th.

The webinar series will cover the following topics:
April 13
Session 1 - Business Planning Basics - What Every Start-up Business Should Know
April 20
Session 2 - Business Expert Panel - Legal, Accounting, Insurance & Banking
April 27
Session 3 - MarketingMay 4Session 4 Contracting with Government & Corporations
May 11
Session 5 - Business Funding Alternatives & Credit as an Asset
May 18
Session 6 - Elevator Pitch Competition & Graduation Ceremony

To register for the free or for more information about the program, click here.

