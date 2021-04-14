Dozens of companies hiring at Stuart job fair on Thursday

STUART, Fla. — This week job seekers will have a chance to explore career opportunities with Treasure Coast businesses in skilled trades, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and more.

The City of Stuart is partnering with CareerSource Research Coast to host a job fair in partnership with the Business Development Board of Martin County, NAACP of Martin County, and the Gertrude Walden Child Care Center.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. It will be located at the City of Stuart Public Safety Complex at 830 SE M.L.K. Jr. Blvd in Stuart. Veterans will receive 3:30 p.m. early entry as part of CareerSource Research Coast’s commitment to priority of service.

Are you thinking about attending the City of Stuart Job Fair this Thursday? Here's a sneak peak at some of the job opportunities available. Register via https://t.co/XBSt4P05gv.#jobfair #cityofstuart #FloridaJobs pic.twitter.com/s7NoWx36dm — CareerSourceRC (@careersourcerc) April 13, 2021

All participants must adhere to mask and social distancing guidelines.

To learn more about the City of Stuart Job Fair, click here.

Participating Employers:

