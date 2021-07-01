Downtown West Palm Beach trolley service resumes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After hitting the breaks for more than a year, a popular way to get around downtown West Palm Beach is making its return. Trolley service resumed at 7 a.m. Thursday.

West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Raphael Clemente says they've increased cleaning procedures as the trolley returns.

"The added protocols are there is regular cleaning and disinfecting on the trolleys throughout the day and then every night when they go off the line, out of service back to the service yard, they are thoroughly cleaned, sanitized, disinfected and then put back obviously the next day back in service," he says.

Masks are recommended but will be not be required for vaccinated passengers.

The trolley service is free and will return to the same schedules and routes as before the suspension on March 23, 2020. There are three routes that can connect downtown residents and visitors between the downtown area and other hotspots.

Clemente says hotels are seeing high occupancy rates, and people are ready to hop back on.

"We see about a half-million people a year boarding the trolley - a half-million rides a year and that is comprised of downtown residents, people who work downtown or are visiting downtown for business, as well as and I think increasingly by tourists. People want to get out and explore and the trolley's a great way, especially in the hotter months. Get on the trolley on the waterfront or on Clematis and take it to Rosemary Square or vice versa, it's just a good way to encourage people to get around the district, explore a little bit, try a new business try a new shop and just enjoy themselves."

"The trolley coming back is one of these last steps to get us fully back up and running back to where we were before March of 2020, February or March of 2020. It's a good feeling to see our community doing well despite the incredibly challenging year we've had," said Clemente.

The yellow line connects Clematis Street to Rosemary Square, the Kravis Center and waterfront. The green line connects downtown to the Tri-Station, Dixie Highway and Okeechobee Boulevard. The blue line runs from downtown to Northwood.

For more details on the routes and pick-up times, click here.

You can also download the 'Trolly Tracker' app to get real time updates. Click here for more information.

