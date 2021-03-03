College counselor shares new insight into college application process

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A college counselor with more than three decades of experience is sharing her insight on the evolving changes to the college application process.

“If a student is thinking that they would like to get a degree in business, then having work

experience or an internship, whether it’s paid or unpaid, makes a lot of sense,” said Judi Robinovitz, a certified educational planner and founding owner of Score At The Top Learning Centers & Schools.

Robinovitz is encouraging students to identify and participate in extracurricular activities, which can include work experience.

That advice resonated with Skylar Ladd, a high school senior at The Benjamin School. in Palm Beach Gardens.

Ladd has been passionate about dance throughout her entire high school career and is currently the captain of The Dazzlers, the school's award-winning and prestigious dance team of nearly 20 years.

However, this school year, Ladd decided to maximize her senior year experience by joining the Benjamin Buccaneers’s girls varsity golf team to help fill a vacant spot.

“I stepped up and ever since then, I got back into it and I really enjoy it,” said Ladd.

After the golf season winded down last fall, Ladd decided to get a head start in the workforce and was recently hired as a part-time server at a café in Jupiter.

“The experience shows an applicant has already exposed themselves to some aspect of the world of business, while learning how to interact in a professional workplace, collaborate, and fine-tune their customer service and real-world skills,” Robinovitz said.

Students who have additional free time after their studies can consider looking into part-time work to help foster their job skills.

“A student needs to be angled,” Robinovitz said. “Fewer activities with a greater depth of commitment is really what colleges are looking for.”

According to a study by Employment Policies Institute,, economists have found that part-time work as a high school senior translates to future career benefits that include higher hourly wages, increased annual earnings, and less time spent out of work—not just in the short-term after graduation, but also roughly 25-30 years later for individuals now in their 40s and 50s.

Ladd encourages other students to be diligent about time management and balance their activities with an organized schedule.

“It does make sense,” Ladd said. “Being organized is the best way. Have your schedule on paper so you know exactly what you’re doing because it can get confusing.”

For more information about the college readiness programs offered by Score At The Top Learning Centers & Schools, call (561) 626-2662 or click here.

