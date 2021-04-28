Boynton Beach high school program fills growing need for auto technicians

BOCA RATON, Fla. — SouthTech Academy, which recently moved to a new campus in Boynton Beach, is going the extra mile to ensure students are on the fast track for success.

The school’s automotive technology program continues to gain interest from potential students, especially with the rising demand for highly skilled technicians.

SouthTech Academy provides students with real-world automotive knowledge and practical experience in a nurturing environment.

The training prepares students to enter the workforce after graduating high school.

Instructors train each student to industry standards and provide certification through multidimensional training in the classroom and shop.

Students learn safety and accident prevention, tool identification, and proper equipment usage.

Additionally, they learn to diagnose vehicle problems, plan a course of action and recommend or make repairs as needed.

SouthTech Academy offers the following programs:

· Automotive Technology and Collision

· Cosmetology

· Culinary Arts

· Digital Film & Broadcasting

· Business Management

· Graphics Arts

· Motorcyles and Marine

· IT

· Music

· Veterinary Assisting

· Medical Science

For more information about SouthTech Academy and the programs available, click here.