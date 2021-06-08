Baseball fans get vaccinated at Venezuela vs. USA Olympic qualifier game

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — As we see fewer COVID-19 cases, and more people getting out, health officials continue their efforts to get vaccination sites in places where people are going.

St. Lucie County health officials say vaccination is the best way to achieve herd immunity, and they are hoping people would "play ball" to get a shot.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida | Coronavirus

Crowds came out for the USA vs. Venezuela Olympic baseball qualifier Saturday night at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie.

"It's great to be back at the ballpark. It's great to be cheering for team USA, certainly," said Neil Meany. "But great to be back again and have a chance to enjoy life."

WPTV Baseball fan Emily Veges says offering COVID-19 vaccine shots is convenient to fans attending the game.

Inside the stadium, crowds cheered and clapped. The scene was much like what life was like before the pandemic hit.

Outside the park, a disc jockey reminded people that COVID-19 hasn't completely left us, announcing an opportunity for fans to walk up and get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"It actually motivates people more because they are already here and get it done and continue to see the game," said Emily Veges.

WPTV Clint Sperber explains the importance of achieving herd immunity if everyone gets the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The more people who get vaccinated, the term herd immunity that you're familiar with, it just adds to the effectiveness of people getting vaccinated," said Clint Sperber of St. Lucie County Department of Health.

While only a small percentage of the crowd took advantage of the clinic, a good portion of the crowd said they have already been vaccinated.

"Having an easy way to do it, while also getting into recreation, is a great way to encourage people and up the percentage," said baseball fan Triston Jones.

Medical experts estimate that we'll reach herd immunity for coronavirus when 65 to 85 percent of the population is vaccinated.