As tax filing deadline approaches, many still waiting on refunds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Internal Revenue Service has delayed the tax deadline by one month. The deadline for Americans to file their taxes or an extension is May 17, 2021.

Many people complained during a live chat on WPTV's Facebook page about delays in their tax refund checks. Chantelle Brown, owner of A Class Tax Solutions, said the IRS has its plate full right now.

"They are working on minimum or skeleton staff trying to make sure they are processing our tax returns effectively, efficiently, as well as timely," Brown said, "in addition to making sure they get these stimulus checks paid out and now trying to get a system put in place for the pending child-tax credit."

The new child tax takes effect later this summer.

Brown said the IRS typically processes tax filings within 21 business days. If taxpayers still haven't received their refund after that, she suggests checking the mail because the IRS may need them verify their address or some documents are missing from the filing.

"Make sure you have done everything on your part, in regards to making sure your return was done correctly and accurately and then, at that point, it is just a waiting game," according to Brown.

Brown said for anyone still waiting after 21 business days, it is best to contact the IRS at (800) 829-1040. Other phone numbers can be found on the IRS website.

For taxpayers who have yet to file their taxes, Brown said there are ways to speed up the return. First, she said, make sure all documents are there.

"Maybe you had insurance through the marketplace," Brown added. "If you did, then you have to reconcile it, meaning there is an additional form you need."

She also suggests getting a refund through direct deposit instead of through the mail.

To check the status of your refund, click here.