Allied Universal seeking to hire 300 security professionals in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Allied Universal is looking to hire more than 300 security professionals in West Palm Beach.

The company will be holding open house hiring events every Monday to Thursday until May 27 from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at their regional offices located at 1645 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, Suite 600 in West Palm Beach.

The company is offering part and full-time opportunities with benefits that include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401K, holidays and more.

"We are recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience," regional recruiter Alessio Carulli said.

Visit the company's hiring page to apply for a position.