Woman killed by ICE agent during immigration crackdown in Minneapolis was from Colorado Springs, family says

A Minneapolis woman shot and killed by a federal agent during the Trump administration’s latest immigration crackdown on a major U.S. city Wednesday was originally from Colorado, her family confirmed to Scripps News Group.

The woman, identified by the Minnesota Star Tribune earlier in the day as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, was born in Colorado Springs, according to her uncle, Robert Ganger. He told Scripps News Group via phone late Wednesday afternoon news of her passing were especially difficult for the family since Good's older sister was celebrating her birthday today.

Good was shot in the head in front of a family member in a snowy residential neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, just a few blocks from some of the oldest immigrant markets and about a mile from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.

Her killing after 9:30 a.m. was recorded on video by witnesses, and the shooting quickly drew a crowd of hundreds of angry protesters. By evening, hundreds were there for a vigil to mourn the death and urge the public to resist immigration enforcers.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, while visiting Texas, described the incident as an “act of domestic terrorism” carried out against ICE officers by a woman who “attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him.”

Tom Baker/AP Law enforcement officers attend to the scene of the shooting involving federal law enforcement agents, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis.

In a social media post, President Donald Trump made similar accusations against the woman and defended ICE’s work.

Hours later, at an evening news conference in Minnesota, Noem didn't back down, claiming the woman was part of a “mob of agitators.” She said the veteran officer who fired his gun had been rammed and dragged by an anti-ICE motorist in June.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy, and I think all of us can agree that in this situation, it was preventable,” Noem said, adding that the FBI would investigate.

The latest immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities called for the deployment of roughly 2,000 federal agents and officers, with a focus on targeting Somali immigrants who are unlawfully living in the country.

The Associated Press and Scripps News Group contributed to this report.

This story was originally published by Óscar Contreras with the Scripps News Group.