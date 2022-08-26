Oscar Mayer Releases Hot Dog-Flavored Popsicle With ‘mustard’

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Summer may be coming to an end, but Oscar Mayer is not letting the hot dog’s most popular season go quietly.

The brand has teamed up with Popbar, a frozen dessert company known for gelato on a stick, to create the Cold Dog, a frozen treat that tastes like an Oscar Mayer wiener!

The brand says the Cold Dog, which is served on a stick, is both refreshing and smokey, with notes of Oscar Mayer’s hot dog and a drizzle of “mustard.” They do not say what the “mustard” actually is, but if you’re willing to try a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog, we’re willing to bet you’re probably up for whatever that flavor is, too.

Unfortunately, not every hot dog fan will get a chance to try the Cold Dog, as it is only available for a limited time at Popbar locations in Long Beach, California; Alpharetta, Georgia (the Atlanta area); New Orleans; and New York City, while supplies last. If you live near one of the Popbar locations, you’ll find it on the menu for $2.

If it proves popular, however, perhaps Oscar Mayer will figure out a way to launch it nationwide so everyone can get their hands on one.

Oscar Mayer

The Cold Dog is part of a “Stupid or Genius” campaign, which focuses on some unique ways to enjoy Oscar Mayer’s hot dog beyond traditional grilling and throwing it on a bun. The Cold Dog sparked a social media debate earlier this summer, but thousands of fans decided it was “genius,” so the brand made it a reality.

Even the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has received an “icy” makeover in celebration. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is now a frozen pop truck with frosted windows, icicle-inspired decorations and more.

“After the overwhelming fan excitement for our beloved Cold Dog, it was a no-brainer to make this hot dog-inspired frozen pop a reality,” Anne Field, head of North American brand communications at Oscar Mayer, said in a press release. “For more than 130 years, Oscar Mayer has been sparking smiles and bringing levity into everyday moments, and we are thrilled to bring fans another wonderfully odd way to enjoy our iconic wiener while beating the summer heat.”

Oscar Mayer

While there’s no doubt a frozen pop flavored like a hotdog is a bit interesting, it’s not the first time Oscar Mayer has transformed one of their foods.

Earlier this year, the brand launched a bologna-inspired moisturizing face mask created with Korean beauty and skincare company Seoul Mamas. The mask looked like Oscar Mayer’s most well-known product — sliced bologna — and was made with witch hazel botanical and seaweed-derived ingredients, plus collagens to lock in moisture and promote skin elasticity. (As of this writing, they’re currently unavailable.)

Would you try Oscar Mayer’s new Cold Dog?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.