Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has plenty of great gift ideas for the holidays

Since a 1996 episode of her show when she gave everyone in the audience their own set of her favorite pajamas, fans have been excited to learn about Oprah Winfrey’s favorite things.

Talk show host, producer, actress, author and philanthropist Winfrey is known for her generosity. She has said, “Every gift is your way of expressing how you feel about another person.”

In a Facebook post announcing Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2022, Oprah Daily wrote that one message should stand out above all.

“Oprah’s Favorite Things is here,” Oprah Daily posted. “Like every year, we made sure to find items for everybody on your list—even yourself. But whatever gift you choose, let the message behind it be: ‘I appreciate you. I see you. You matter to me.'”

And in that spirit, items on the list can help communicate those feelings. This year’s theme celebrates small businesses with gifts from family-run companies, local makers, and BIPOC- and woman-founded enterprises.

There are 104 gifts on Oprah’s Favorite Things list this year. Following are our 10 favorite finds.

Sweets for the sweet could be the sentiment behind this gift. Compartés (named for the word meaning “to share” in Spanish) has been offering handmade chocolates from its Los Angeles shop for almost 75 years.

This elegant gift box, $59.95, is gorgeous inside and out. Filled with gourmet chocolate-covered locally-grown fruits, such as apricots, orange slices, peaches, pears, dates and more, the confections are as delicious as they are stunning.

“This box is like a work of art,” wrote reviewer Jonathan G. “SO Yummy, fresh beautiful chocolates just like the picture! And the box is unbelievable, didn’t need to wrap presentation was superb! Ordered for a friend’s birthday, gave it to her and she won’t stop raving about them (regretted giving it to her because they tasted so good!) — definitely ordering many more for Christmas!!!”

Gorgeously simple, these nesting prep bowls are as practical as they are pretty. The farmhouse-style ceramic bowls have an off-white glaze and exposed stoneware base, giving them a familiar, well-loved feel from the start.

The set of three nesting bowls is available for $52.

When the company and the conversation are just so good, your glass of wine might turn warm. Randall and Lisa Pawlik are wine enthusiasts from Austin who developed VoChill because they wanted an easier way to keep wine at the perfect temperature in the glass, even in the Texas heat.

The attractive stemless wine chillers, $44.95 each, are available in Quartz, Sand and Stone colors. They will actively chill glasses of wine for more than an hour indoors or up to 45 minutes in the shade outdoors. Stemmed wine chillers are available, as well.

These adorable stuffed animals can stand in for you when you can’t be there to offer a warm hug. The plush toys are filled with all-natural grains and dried French lavender. Your recipient can pop them in the microwave for almost-instant soothing heat and a relaxing fragrance.

“He’s so soft and the heat and weight make him so cozy and comforting,” wrote reviewer Emma Crawford. “I get pretty bad anxiety-related chest pain and he helps ease that. All over this product is so warm and cuddly and the lavender smell is delightful!”

There are many stuffies to choose from, such as a sloth, baby dragon, moose, hippo and more. Prices vary, but the manatee shown here is currently on sale for $21.50. Others cost between $23-$27.

Anyone with long hair has likely worn a scrunchie or hair tie on their wrist at some point. Maya J Jewelry, a small, family-owned business, has combined hair ties and trendy bracelets to create fashionable jewelry accessories.

Available in silver and black or gold and tan, a set of three artisan-crafted bracelet hair ties ($18) would make a thoughtful stocking stuffer.

Making life easier for someone is a considerate way to say, “I appreciate you.” And this item does that! Forget those old butane lighters. Rechargeable electric arc lighters like this one are safer, can light things upside down, and provide up to 1000 lights per charge. It even stands on its own and comes in different colors

The flameless, windproof lighter costs $45 and is available in more than two dozen colors and patterns.

These reusable facial cloths made Oprah’s Favorite Things list because they are environmentally friendly, efficient and easy to clean. Since they are made from 100% recycled materials, the ultra-soft pads are as gentle on the earth as they are on your skin.

A pack of three makeup-removing pads in your choice of five colors is on sale for $15.99.

“I am a firm believer in the power of nature,” Winfrey wrote on her Favorite Things list. “So one of my go-to gifts is an olive tree — which just so happens to be a universal symbol of friendship.”

This young olive tree can be grown indoors or out and is indeed able to produce olives. PlantOGram also plants an additional tree with every plant purchase.

This 2- to 3-foot-tall container plant, 20% off at $86.84, could also be a gentle way of reconciling with someone special — offering an olive branch, so to speak.

For someone who entertains, this set of plates and liners is an eco-friendly alternative to paper plates with no dishwashing required. Each starter set ($88-$98) includes four metal or seagrass plates and 70 parchment paper liners (20 white and 50 patterned).

The stylish and leak-resistant liners are made of 100% genuine vegetable parchment paper, so they are fully compostable and free from impurities.

Oprah’s Favorite Things list includes several items for the kids in your life. These 3-foot, STEAM-themed jigsaw puzzles, $20 each, feature members of the fictional Dadisi Academy Crew.

Each puzzle portrays a diverse character learning about an exciting STEAM theme, such as robotics, coding and art.

“My niece absolutely loved putting the puzzle together,” reviewer Isis wrote. “It made her so happy to see the finished product. It kept her fully engaged. I highly recommend this puzzle.”

This is only a sampling of the thoughtful gift ideas that made Oprah’s Favorite Things list. You can see the entire collection here.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.