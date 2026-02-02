WATCH LIVE: Martin County news conference on the safe recovery of missing sisters

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Investigators in Martin County are expected to share more details on Monday related to the recovery of two missing sisters this past weekend.

The girls, Lunabella Lozano, 12, and Kaelani Star Lozano, 14, of Indiantown, disappeared over the weekend but were found safe early Sunday morning after an urgent multi-state search, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday night for the sisters. The Georgia Highway Patrol later located and stopped a vehicle believed to be carrying the girls at 12:16 a.m. Sunday.

The Martin County sheriff said the girls were found inside the vehicle and recovered safely.

The driver, Hser Mu Lah Say, 19, was arrested.

Investigators believed the sisters may have met the adult who took them online.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is holding a 2 p.m. news conference related to the case.

