Saturday evening's severe weather produced a confirmed tornado in southern Palm Beach County.

The National Weather Service began tracking a rotating thunderstorm near Boca Raton before issuing updates as the storm moved toward Delray Beach.

At 6:19 Saturday evening, the Weather Service confirmed a tornado over Kings Point, moving northeast at 15 miles per hour.

The storm prompted tornado warnings across portions of southern and eastern Palm Beach County, with reports of downed trees, damage to homes and power outages. A tornado watch was also issued for Palm Beach County and surrounding areas through 10 Saturday night.

The National Weather Service is continuing to assess the damage. The tornado's final intensity rating, estimated peak winds and path details have not yet been established in the official information reviewed.

