Private plane en route to West Palm Beach makes emergency landing in waters off Andros Island

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A private plane headed to West Palm Beach crashed Thursday shortly after taking off from Andros Island in the Bahamas, officials in the island nation said.

The plane landed in waters 10 miles north of the island shortly after 3 p.m. following its departure from San Andros Airport, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Five people were on board the aircraft when the pilot began experiencing mechanical issues with the plane.

Police said the pilot was able to land the aircraft safely in shallow waters without anyone being seriously hurt.

All five people were rescued by a police marine unit and taken to Andros to receive medical assistance for non-life-threatening injuries.