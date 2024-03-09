3 escaped inmates from Grenada charged with murder after US sailing couple vanishes

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Police say that three escaped inmates from the eastern Caribbean island of Grenada have been charged in the killing of a U.S. couple whose catamaran they hijacked.

The Royal Grenada Police Force said Thursday that Ron Mitchell, Atiba Stanislaus and Trevon Robertson were charged with capital murder, escaping lawful custody, housebreaking, robbery and kidnapping. Stanislaus also was charged with rape.

The men were accused of escaping from a police holding cell on Feb. 18 and hijacking a catamaran owned by Ralph Henry and Kathy Brandel while they were aboard.

Authorities said they believe the couple was thrown overboard.