3 escaped inmates from Grenada charged with murder after US sailing couple vanishes

Bodies of Ralph Henry, Kathy Brandel yet to be recovered
Police say that three escaped inmates from the eastern Caribbean island of Grenada have been charged in the killing of a U.S. couple whose catamaran they hijacked.
Police transport escaped prisoners Atiba Stanislaus, far left, and Trevon Robertson who are handcuffed together in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Monday, March 4, 2024. The men had escaped from a police holding cell in Grenada on Feb. 18 and are suspected of hijacking a catamaran while Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel, who disappeared, were aboard.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Police say that three escaped inmates from the eastern Caribbean island of Grenada have been charged in the killing of a U.S. couple whose catamaran they hijacked.

The Royal Grenada Police Force said Thursday that Ron Mitchell, Atiba Stanislaus and Trevon Robertson were charged with capital murder, escaping lawful custody, housebreaking, robbery and kidnapping. Stanislaus also was charged with rape.

The men were accused of escaping from a police holding cell on Feb. 18 and hijacking a catamaran owned by Ralph Henry and Kathy Brandel while they were aboard.

Authorities said they believe the couple was thrown overboard.

