What effects could Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship have in South Florida?

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We’re seeing the ripples of those executive orders signed by President Trump, here in South Florida.

President Donald Trump used his newly regained executive power to sign into law a host of new immigration policy. From declaring an emergency at the southern border to designating cartels as foreign terrorists, one thing is true about them all — we’ll feel them right here in Trump’s backyard.

Monday night, as sweeping executive orders come down on the southern border, President Trump looked to keep promises made on the campaign trail.

Here are the executive orders signed on Trump’s first day of his second term, relating to immigration as they are named by the White House staff.



But one that stands out is a potential, yet fundamental, change to the constitution.

This next order related to the definition of birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment of the United States.

The order looks to change the definition and interpretation of the 14th Amendment: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

The key phrase in that definition that the Trump administration looks to change is the interpretation of “subject to the jurisdiction thereof."

In the order, it says,

“(a) It is the policy of the United States that no department or agency of the United States government shall issue documents recognizing United States citizenship, or accept documents issued by State, local, or other governments or authorities purporting to recognize United States citizenship, to persons: (1) when that person’s mother was unlawfully present in the United States and the person’s father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth, or (2) when that person’s mother’s presence in the United States was lawful but temporary, and the person’s father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth.”

Essentially, the excerpt above means that 30 days after the executive order takes effect, if your mother gives birth while in the country illegally or only has temporary status, and your father is not a citizen or lawful resident, you’re not a citizen.

WPTV "I know there are a lot of organizations that are standing in the sidelines ready to litigate these," said attorney Renata Castro.

It’s a reality that hit home for immigrant-turned-immigration attorney, Renata Castro.

“There's a reason why the United States has a division of powers,” said Castro.

Trump told reporters after signing that he believes they have the legal grounds to avoid challenges, but Castro disagrees.

“I believe that most executive orders are going to be challenged,” said Castro. “And I know there are a lot of organizations that are standing in the sidelines ready to litigate these.”