Trump virtual probation interview to occur inside Mar-a-Lago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump is expected to appear virtually Monday before a probation officer. This meeting is a key first step for Trump's sentencing.

This comes nearly two weeks after his criminal conviction for falsifying business records in the hush money trial.

The former president will be joined by his attorney Todd Blanche. The probation officer he will meet with will evaluate Trump's level of remorse, his financial background, mental state and provide a report to the judge to help him determine the sentence that he will hand down to the former president on July 11.

The Trump defense team is scheduled to submit their sentencing recommendation on June 13.

The former president is facing anywhere from probation to up to four years in prison. Some legal experts have argued Trump is unlikely to face imprisonment because of his age, lack of a criminal record and other factors.

NBC News reports that some legal experts noted that holding this interview virtually is unusual but said that an in-person visit by the former president to the probation office would be "very disruptive."