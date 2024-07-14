Watch Now
Trump supporters hold 'Join to Save America' event at Hilton Palm Beach PBI

The event was hosted by VIET MAGA
Reaction was swift from lawmakers, President Joe Biden and public figures like Elon Musk after a shooting at a rally for Republican front-runner in the presidential race Donald Trump. (Scripps News)
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jul 14, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters gathered at the Hilton Palm Beach PBI Sunday morning after Saturday's assassination attempt.

The Join to Save America event is being held at 150 Australian Ave. in West Palm Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers said the event "embodies the spirit of unity, the strength of diversity, and the power of dialogue."

The event was planned prior to Saturday's rally in Pennsylvania hosted by VIET MAGA.

The Viet MAGA group told WPTV reporter Brooke Chau they are praying for Trump and want everyone to know this is “The best country on Earth.”

