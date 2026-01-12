Security concerns grow over Trump's Mar-a-Lago travel route on Southern Boulevard

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Security concerns mount over Southern Boulevard as President Donald Trump's frequent travel route to Mar-a-Lago creates ongoing challenges for law enforcement and commuters in Palm Beach County.

The busy thoroughfare serves as the primary route from Palm Beach International Airport to Trump's private club, creating what security experts describe as a vulnerable corridor with multiple access points and predictable travel patterns.

"The most concerning is that the president's movements are very predictable meaning that he uses Southern Boulevard," said Stuart Kaplan, a former FBI agent.

Southern Boulevard presents unique security challenges due to its proximity to the airport and numerous public access points along the route.

The road features several choke points with water on both sides, and private properties that the Secret Service cannot enter without warrants or consent.

Recent security incidents have heightened concerns about the route's safety.

In October, permanent flight restrictions were implemented around Mar-a-Lago, and Southern Boulevard was temporarily closed while authorities investigated a suspicious package.

Local residents have mixed reactions to the ongoing security measures and traffic disruptions.

"I think he should find another way to get here, honestly, find a different airport a small airport instead of using this," said Orfelina Rivera, who lives in the area and frequently drives Southern Boulevard for daily errands.

Rivera described the driving conditions as chaotic, particularly when Trump's motorcade travels the route. However, other residents support the security measures despite the inconvenience.

"Donald Trump is worth it I think anything that they can do to keep Donald Trump safe I agree with," said Rex Neely, a West Palm Beach resident. "Get up earlier and go to work an hour early before he comes in and make it easier on yourself, because he is one of the best presidents that I can think of."

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw addressed speculation about permanent changes to Southern Boulevard similar to the flight restrictions implemented around Mar-a-Lago.

"No, we're not going to permanently close that or block anything off, we just do it on an as need basis, get them (trump motorcade) to and from very quick but there's no way to forecast something bad happening," Bradshaw said. "We do everything we can not to disrupt the normal flow of traffic and get people moving where they're supposed to be moving."

Bradshaw emphasized that law enforcement takes a flexible approach to security rather than implementing permanent road closures.

"There's really no permanent solution because, you don't know when things are going to transpire," Bradshaw said.

The FBI maintains 24/7 security monitoring of Southern Boulevard even when the president is not in Palm Beach County, which enabled the discovery of the recent suspicious package.

Kaplan acknowledged the significant responsibility placed on the Secret Service while noting the inherent challenges of the current arrangement.

"This undertaking is clearly an incredible responsibility on the Secret Service, but the fact remains, if there's a will there potentially is a way. Given this dynamic and unique situation where we're using Southern Boulevard it does present a challenge," Kaplan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.