Protesters march to Mar-a-Lago, voice frustrations over Trump policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tonight, protesters made their voices heard, as President Donald Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago.

Dozens gathered in protest of Trump's policies. Some of those policies include federal job cuts and the war in Ukraine.

WATCH: Protesters spotlight Ukraine, federal cuts as they march to Mar-a-Lago

Protesters march to Mar-a-Lago to voice frustrations over Trump policies

At one point, protesters could be seen pushing a coffin draped in a Ukrainian flag right outside of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

It all started at Dreher Park, followed by a mile-and-a-half march to Mar-a-Lago.

“[If] he comes down this street, he's absolutely going to see us, and we are going to light this thing up at night with LED lights,” said event organizer Mark Offerman.

You could feel their frustration as they made their way to the Winter White House.

“I think most Americans are feeling the way we're feeling right now. And what brings me out here is that I feel like democracy is being threatened under this administration,” said protester Joseph Ziemicki.

WPTV Protesters push a coffin draped in a Ukrainian flag.

Some, but not all. Eleven-year-old Gavin Brink and his father Jeff saw the group and wanted to have a conversation.

“We were wondering, are they supporters or protesters,” said Gavin. “So we were just walking down, you know, having a walk, saw them, we basically talked with one guy, and that was it.”

“I back President Trump, and I think he's doing a wonderful job,” said Gavin’s father Jeff. “I actually think that Mr. Musk is doing a wonderful job as well. So, I back them. But, I mean, everybody's entitled to their opinion, so if they disagree, then, you know, so be it.”

One of the more jarring symbols at the protest was a coffin draped in a Ukrainian flag. Protesters say it is meant to symbolize the “death of democracy," a symbol that hits home for Dmytro Bozhko, head of the Ukrainian Association of Florida.

“I'm really very touched by all of these people who came here,” said Bozhko. “The only thing that I feel bad about, I would love to see 10 times more people here, because this situation right now, it's not only about Ukraine, it's about us and it's about the whole world.”