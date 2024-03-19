After voting for himself, Trump stops to chat with reporters in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump spoke to reporters after voting in Tuesday's presidential preference primary election.

Accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, the 45th U.S. president cast his ballot at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, just a few miles from his home at Mar-a-Lago.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump leave the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center after voting in the Florida primary election, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Wearing his Palm Beach County-issued "My Vote Counts" sticker, Trump spent a few minutes chatting with reporters about a variety of issues, including former Vice President Mike Pence and whether he intends to pardon former Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who reported to federal prison hours earlier to serve a four-month sentence for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump called Navarro "a great patriot" who was treated "very badly" by President Joe Biden's administration.

The presumptive Republican nominee was also asked what he thought about Pence's refusal to endorse Trump.

"I couldn't care less," Trump said.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump tells reporters he voted for himself in the Florida primary election, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Also, not surprisingly, Trump was asked who he voted for in the election.

"I voted for Donald Trump," he said, cupping his hands over his mouth to project his answer as he walked away.