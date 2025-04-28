Watch Now
NewsTrump

Actions

President Trump to visit Mar-a-Lago this weekend for fundraiser, prompting flight restrictions, road closures

Road closures expected in Palm Beach, as Donald Trump and JD Vance attend Naples' Congressman Byron Donalds fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago
Trump Mar a Lago
J. David Ake/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2018 file photo, a U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat passes President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump's expected move to his Mar-a-Lago club after he leaves office next month is being challenged by a lawyer who says a 1990s agreement allowing Trump to convert the property into a business prohibits anyone from living there, including him. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Trump Mar a Lago
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are expected to attend Florida’s gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds’ fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, May 1.

On Monday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration issued temporary flight restrictions for the upcoming weekend. Today marks President Trump’s 100th day in office. Of his 13 weekends in office so far, he has spent nine in Palm Beach — with the May 1 visit expected to be his 10th.

Witham Field Airport

Region Martin County

Temporary flight restrictions causing uptick in air traffic at this airport

Cassandra Garcia

The Federal Aviation Administration alert also referenced “VIP Movement,” indicating that Vice President Vance will likely be accompanying the president to Palm Beach.

Byron Donalds, a congressman from Naples, is the Republican candidate in next year’s Florida gubernatorial race. He announced his candidacy earlier this year and has received Trump’s endorsement.

“As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda,”Trump said.

As with previous presidential visits, residents should expect heightened security and road closures. On Palm Beach Island, South Ocean Boulevard — from the roundabout on Southern Boulevard to South County Road — will be closed and monitored by the U.S. Secret Service.

Air Force jet

Region C Palm Beach County

Why the Air Force had to 'head butt' a private plane

Dave Bohman

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening