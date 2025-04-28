President Trump to visit Mar-a-Lago this weekend for fundraiser, prompting flight restrictions, road closures

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are expected to attend Florida’s gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds’ fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, May 1.

On Monday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration issued temporary flight restrictions for the upcoming weekend. Today marks President Trump’s 100th day in office. Of his 13 weekends in office so far, he has spent nine in Palm Beach — with the May 1 visit expected to be his 10th.

The Federal Aviation Administration alert also referenced “VIP Movement,” indicating that Vice President Vance will likely be accompanying the president to Palm Beach.

Byron Donalds, a congressman from Naples, is the Republican candidate in next year’s Florida gubernatorial race. He announced his candidacy earlier this year and has received Trump’s endorsement.

“As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda,”Trump said.

As with previous presidential visits, residents should expect heightened security and road closures. On Palm Beach Island, South Ocean Boulevard — from the roundabout on Southern Boulevard to South County Road — will be closed and monitored by the U.S. Secret Service.