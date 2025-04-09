Air force pilots perform 'head butt' aerial intercept near Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A private pilot flew into restricted airspace near Mar-a-Lago last week, according to the North American Aerospace Command (NORAD).

The command said it had to scramble Air Force jets and perform a drastic maneuver known as a "head butt" to get the pilot's attention.

WATCH BELOW: Air Force demonstrates how pilots intercept planes in restricted airspace

Inside look how Air Force intercepts planes violating Mar-a-Lago airspace

Fighter jets perform a "head butt" where they fly right in front of a private aircraft that is not responding to an intercept.

Fighter pilots say they rarely use the "head butt" maneuver.

In the Friday morning incident, the private plane was eventually escorted out of the restricted airspace near Mar-a-Lago.

The pilot faces fines and the suspension or loss of his license.

NORAD said this is the 25th violation of the no-fly zone this year when President Donald Trump is in town, and it is the ninth time that fighter jets have had to intercept a plane in the restricted airspace.

NORAD released the following statement on the matter:

"The civilian aircraft violated the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) at approximately 10:50 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. NORAD aircraft conducted a headbutt maneuver to gain the civilian pilot's attention, and the aircraft was safely escorted out of the area.

'NORAD and the FAA work closely together to keep the skies over America safe, with close attention paid to areas with Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR),' said Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, NORAD and U.S. Northern Command. Adherence to TFR procedures is essential to ensure flight safety, national security, and the security of the President.

NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada."