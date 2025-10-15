Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTrump

Actions

President Donald Trump scheduled to visit Palm Beach County this weekend

Visit will be Trump's first to Mar-a-Lago this fall
WPTV-TRUMP-PBIA.jpg
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
WPTV-TRUMP-PBIA.jpg
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — President Donald Trump is expected to be in Palm Beach County this weekend, his first visit to Mar-a-Lago this fall.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued temporary flight restrictions around West Palm Beach for "VIP Movement" from 4:15 p.m. Friday to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, drivers should be aware that S. Ocean Boulevard will be closed between S. County Road and Southern Boulevard beginning Friday at 5 a.m., according to the town of Palm Beach.

"The road closure will stay in effect until further notice," the town said in a statement.

The town also said in a statement that the U.S. Secret Service, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the Palm Beach Police Department would be conducting routine training exercises at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Members of the public may hear simulated gunfire and see increased law enforcement presence in and around the Mar a Lago Club during these exercises," the town said.

Trump often spends weekends at Mar-a-Lago during the fall and winter, prompting road and flight restrictions in the county.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening