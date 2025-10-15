President Donald Trump scheduled to visit Palm Beach County this weekend

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — President Donald Trump is expected to be in Palm Beach County this weekend, his first visit to Mar-a-Lago this fall.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued temporary flight restrictions around West Palm Beach for "VIP Movement" from 4:15 p.m. Friday to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, drivers should be aware that S. Ocean Boulevard will be closed between S. County Road and Southern Boulevard beginning Friday at 5 a.m., according to the town of Palm Beach.

"The road closure will stay in effect until further notice," the town said in a statement.

The town also said in a statement that the U.S. Secret Service, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the Palm Beach Police Department would be conducting routine training exercises at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Members of the public may hear simulated gunfire and see increased law enforcement presence in and around the Mar a Lago Club during these exercises," the town said.

Trump often spends weekends at Mar-a-Lago during the fall and winter, prompting road and flight restrictions in the county.