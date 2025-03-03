PALM BEACH, Fla. — Fighter jets responded to multiple general aviation aircraft over Palm Beach this past weekend, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

The flight restrictions are in place when President Donald Trump stays at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Multiple planes violate flight restrictions over Palm Beach, NORAD says

NORAD said three civilian aircraft violated the flight restrictions. All three aircraft were safely escorted out of the area by F-16 fighter aircraft.

On Saturday, the first violation occurred at about 11:05 a.m., the second at 12:10 p.m. and the third at about 12:50 p.m.

During two intercepts, NORAD aircraft dispensed flares to warn the planes they were violating airspace. The flares were used to draw attention from or communicate with the pilot.

"Flares are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground," NORAD said in a statement.

WATCH: Fighter jets spotted over Palm Beach County neighborhoods

Another fighter jet spotted over western Palm Beach County

"Aircrews are reminded to verify all FAA NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen), especially in the Mar-a-Lago region," NORAD said.

NORAD said the aircraft posed no danger to people on the ground.

Since Trump took office, he has visited Palm Beach County several weekends, triggering the flight restrictions while he is in town.